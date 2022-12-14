“Mayor of Kingstown” is back for a second season with a freshly new trailer.

Starring Oscar-nominees Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, “Mayor of Kingstown” tackles issues of systemic racism, corruption and inequality while following the McLusky family who are power brokers for the incarceration industry.

The series also stars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

Paramount+ released the trailer today with the season premiere slated for Sunday, Jan. 15 for exclusive viewing in Canada and the U.S. The series will premiere the following day in Australia and the U.K. with later dates set to be announced elsewhere.