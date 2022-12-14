Lifetime just released the chilling trailer for “Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter”.

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some of whom were just children — to systematic sexual abuse.

Some of the victims have shared their story in the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary, that first aired in 2019, with more speaking to the camera and questioning how the disgraced singer got away with what he did for so many years in the latest teaser.

Lifetime confirmed the series will conclude with a two-night event on January 2 and 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

A description reads, “The two-night event focuses on the fall out of the former R&B superstar’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials.

“The groundbreaking, Peabody award-winning, Emmy-nominated, documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ concludes with the final instalment following the former R&B superstar as he faces multiple federal and state trials. While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world,” it continues.

A press release confirms that night one of the event “follows Angelo Clary’s recount of Azriel Clary’s journey as its revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King.

“The family also details the intimidation tactics launched at the family by R. Kelly supporters while legal experts and journalists provide insight on racketeering charges Kelly faces. Night one also provides an inside look at the aftermath of the infamous gun threat at the premiere screening of the documentary.”

The release continues, “Night two will focus on Jane Doe #1 and the revelation of John Does who take the stand as new survivors also emerge. The series concludes with the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly,” adding that over 60 voices and testimonials are helping to bring the powerful doc to a fitting end.