Family drama won’t stop the royals from having a happy Christmas.

According to People, a royal insider says that brothers Prince Harry and Prince William will continue the tradition of exchanging Christmas gifts for their children.

The gift-giving comes amid a reportedly strained relationship between the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge upon the release of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan”.

Harry has been open about the difficulties between him and the rest of the royal family, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that the family had cut him off financially, and that his father, King Charles, had stopped taking his calls for a period.

He also told Winfrey that there “is space at the moment” between him and his brother, but that he “loves William to bits — we’ve been through hell together.”

“It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers. There is a lot of anger there,” a source told People of the relationship between Harry and William.

Harry and Meghan Markle share two children together, Archie and Lilibet, while William and Kate Middleton have three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.