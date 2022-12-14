Harrison Ford is grateful for the legacy he’s left behind with Indiana Jones.

The actor has played the iconic role in all the movies from 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to the upcoming 2023 film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”. His character has been able to bridge generations with his long-lasting cinematic legacy.

Speaking on her own experience with the character, ET’s Sangita Patel shared with the actor how it created strong memories with her and her father.

“I’m very grateful for that. We’re very grateful,” responded Ford. “And I think that’s one of the elements of that has supported me in this career, is that I’ve made some family films that are passed on from generation to generation. It’s kind of introduced me to a new audience.”

While the character has had a lasting impact, he’s also left some lasting impacts on Ford who joked, “I mostly think about the dent it’s made in me.”

Still, on a personal level, he was thankful for everything the character had brought to him.

“[He’s been] been very, very good to me. He’s a wonderful character. And the series has been very successful. I’m very grateful for having that opportunity,” he added.