Jessica Mulroney is potentially sending a message to Meghan Markle.

Fans noticed an interesting quote on Mulroney’s Instagram which she shared on her story. The cryptic quote reads, “Best thing I ever did was learn how to move without the crowd”.

The two established a strong bond in 2018 when Meghan moved to Canada to film “Suits”, with Jessica’s three children even taking a role in Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry.

However, their friendship faded after reports of Meghan cutting ties to Mulroney surfaced after popular influencer Sasha Exeter accused Mulroney of displaying “textbook white privilege” within the fashion blogosphere.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series continues to set social media on fire, leaving many viewers divided.