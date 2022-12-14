Lisa Hochstein is setting the record straight.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star’s estranged husband Lenny Hochstein previously claimed she brought two men she was pursuing to their Halloween party, which she now refutes.

“So, there is no truth to that whatsoever,” Lisa told Page Six on their “Virtual Reali-Tea” show.

In fact, she doubled down and pointed out her husband’s hypocrisy when he, himself, was seeing Katharina Mazepa.

“Honestly, even if I was dating, that’s my own private business,” she said. “Like, why would somebody that left me for someone else even comment on something like that after months later when he’s fully in a relationship?”

She added, “It’s just untrue.”

Hochstein also took the opportunity to call out Lenny for continuing to drag their feud into the public eye.

“It’s unbelievable to me that he just won’t stop talking to the press,” she said. “It didn’t need to go this far, but he’s been talking since day one. I have been very quiet, you know, and I am almost forced to address these things on the show because he did it himself. He went to the press and now it’s public.”

As for her dating status, she confirmed she was seeing people, but wasn’t committed to a serious relationship currently.

“He’s my friend. I’m not like dating anyone seriously at all,” Lisa asserted. “Like, you know, of course, I have friends. I meet people. I’m, you know, I’m not dead. Like, it’s been seven months [since the breakup.] But, you know, there’s no, like, serious relationship on the horizon. I’m just trying to live my life and have fun.”

Hochstein and her husband are currently in the middle of divorce proceedings after filing in May. They share 7-year-old Logan and 2-year-old Elle together.