Margot Robbie is promising a dreamlike experience with “Barbie”.

Speaking with Carey Mulligan for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors”, the actress hinted at an unbelievable experience for the upcoming movie.

The film, which is based on the global Mattel toy franchise, is already drawing attention for its bright bubblegum pink looks, but Robbie says that’s not all it has in store.

Answering whether there would be giant Barbie houses, she said, “The dream houses? You’ll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of.”

Produced by her production company, LuckyChap, the actress added that this was a passion project that’s been in the works for years.

“I’ve been working on it for about four or five years now — it’s a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta [Gerwig]. There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no …. So thank God she said yes. She’s just brilliant,” she praised.

While she had tons of praise for the director, she was equally impressed by her co-star Ryan Gosling.

“Isn’t he the most glorious human being?” she told Mulligan as they gushed over him.

“Barbie” is set for release in theatres on July 21.