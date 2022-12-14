Henry Cavill will not be donning the red cape again.

After news broke that the actor will not be taking over the role of Superman in the DC movies going forward, new DC Studios executive James Gunn took to Twitter to explain the change.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” he began his thread.

READ MORE: Henry Cavill Reveals The 3 Things He Wants From Superman Return (Exclusive)

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he continued.

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

While Cavill may not play Superman again in the next film, Gunn did express being open to working with him again in the future.

“But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” he added.

The actor revealed in an Instagram post today that following the hiring of executives Gunn and Peter Safran for DC Studios, he would no longer return to the role.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” he began his post.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he continued. “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Despite his gracious post, Cavill was also quick to admit that he was also mourning the loss of the role.

READ MORE: James Gunn Says DC Universe Will ‘Most Definitely’ Be Connected Across Movies And TV Shows

“For those who have been by my side through the years…..we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around,” he added. “Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

The news comes after it was revealed “Wonder Woman 3” will not be moving forward in the new universe. It’s unclear whether Gal Gadot will still play the role in the coming cinematic universe.

Cavill announced his return in the role in late October, and shortly after it was also revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing him in the popular “Witcher” series.