Romance may have bloomed on the set of “The White Lotus”.

Bustle reports Meghann Fahy, who played Daphne on season 2 of the HBO series, has been romantically linked with Leo Woodall, who played Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) British “nephew” Jack.

The two have been openly affectionate to each other in Instagram comments of their posts.

Fahy recently shared a photo from her shoot with Elle UK with the comment, “And thank you @elleuk I love the UK and I love all of the Elles!!!”

The London native commented “UK loves you back” in the comments.

In an earlier post with a carousel of photos of Woodall with his co-stars, he captioned it, “That’s amore”.

Fahy showed the amore right back by writing, “I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️”.

The actress has previously been linked with “Into The Woods” actor Billy Magnussen from 2017 to 2020.