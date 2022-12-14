School is back in session.

HBO announced that Mindy Kaling’s raunchy series “The Sex Lives of College Girls” will be returning for a third season.

Season 2 of the show aired on Nov. 17, with the final two episodes airing on Thursday. The series has been wildly popular with audiences, with HBO revealing the most recent episode set a new audience record for the series with more than double that of the series launch in 2021.

Original Comedy and Adult Animation EVP Suzanna Makkos wrote, “Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way. This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

Like the title, it follows the lives of four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. The second season synopsis read: “The new season picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.”

Emmy-award winning writer Kaling created the series with Justin Noble.

The cast includes Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for season two include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert.