Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting a brake on their relationship. The 28-year-old singer and 38-year-old director first met on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling” and were together for nearly 2 years. A source close to the two cited different priorities keeping them apart, but the two remain close.

Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles‘ breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much.

A source tells ET that the “Don’t Worry Darling” director/actress “is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry.” The source added, “Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it’s been an adjustment for her.”

As for Harry, the source says “Harry is doing his own thing and focusing on work and his friends. He isn’t too broken up about their split.”

For her part, Wilde is focusing on her kids – son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 – and co-parenting with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.

“She is putting her energy into her kids and family,” the source says. “Things between Olivia and Jason are manageable and she’s doing her best to co-parent with him in a healthy way. She isn’t rushing to date anyone again right now.”

Days after their split was announced, Wilde, 38, stepped out as a single woman when she attended the 13th annual Governors Awards. For the occasion, Wilde wore a metallic dress by Erdem paired with sheer black gloves.

A source told ET last month, “They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago, but they really do love spending time together.”

The source said that when they were worked together on “Don’t Worry Darling”, it was really easy to form a strong bond and spend time together. However, as their work together ended, and their careers and family life forced them to spend more and more time apart, it became harder and harder to sustain a relationship.

There are no hard feelings between them and they will continue their friendship, the source said at the time.

