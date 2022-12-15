Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t hold back when discussing their royal exit in the last three episodes of their bombshell Netflix documentary.

The final lot of three “Harry & Meghan” eps was released Thursday, with Harry discussing that intense meeting with his dad Charles, brother William and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at one point.

The meeting, named the “Sandringham Summit” in the media, was held on January 13, 2020, and took place after Harry and Meghan made the decision to step down as senior royals.

Harry, who accused the palace of arranging for the meeting to be held after Meghan had gone back to Canada on purpose, explained that he suggested they be “half-in and half-out” of the family, according to Yahoo!

This would mean the pair would have their own jobs, but also “work in support of the Queen.”

However, this apparently didn’t go down too well with the family.

Harry recalled, “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.

“But you have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially hers, there are ways of doing things and her ultimate mission and goal and responsibility is the institution.

“People around her are telling her ‘wait, these two doing XYZ is going to be seen as an attack on the institution,’ then she’s going to go on the advice of the institution.”

Harry also discussed a story that was released at the time that included a joint statement from him and William rubbishing rumours that the then-Duke of Cambridge had “bullied” Harry and Meghan out of the family.

Harry insisted he never got asked to comment, telling the camera: “Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.

“I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that.

“I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

He continued: “So there was no other option at this point. I said ‘We need to get out of here.’”

Harry then spoke about the letter he wrote to his dad about him and Meghan moving to Canada seemingly being leaked to the media.

He recalled, “It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were moving back to Canada.

“And a key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our titles. That was a giveaway.

“I was like ‘Wow, our story, our lives, literally got taken from underneath us.’”