Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England

The relationship between Meghan Markle and King Charles hasn’t always been so rocky.

On Thursday, volume 2 of the docuseries “Harry & Meghan” dropped, and in it, the Duchess of Sussex opens up about her decision to have then-Prince Charles walk her down the aisle.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Claims Royals Used Her To Make Stories About Other Members Of The Family ‘Go Away’ In Explosive New Doc Teaser

“Harry’s dad is very charming,” she says. “And I said to him, like, ‘I’ve lost my dad in this.’ So him, as my father-in-law, was really important to me. So I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal. It was at that moment I could see H.”

Prince Harry adds, “My father helped us choose an orchestra, which made all the difference.”

Markle’s father, Thomas, dropped out of the 2018 royal wedding due to a scandal over accepting money to pose of paparazzi photos, along with having to undergo heart surgery.

READ MORE: Jessica Mulroney Shares Cryptic Quote Prior To Meghan Markle’s Latest Netflix Release

Recalling the wedding day, Markle says, “On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space, I don’t know how I was so calm. I look back and go, ‘How was I so calm?’ And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant, and to play the song ‘Going to the Chapel.’ And that’s what I did. It was great.”

Harry also reflected on the big day, saying, “Look at me, look what I got, look what I found. The world was watching us but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.”