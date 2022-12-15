Prince Harry really does not like the tabloid media.

In the new volume of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan”, the Duke of Sussex shares his belief that the battle between Meghan Markle and the press had a devastating effect on her.

Back in 2020, Markle sued the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline for printing excerpts from a private letter she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle, after her wedding.

The couple’s lawyer, Jenny Afia, says in the documentary that she could see the “toll it was taking” on Markle as she went through the legal battle.

At the time, the Duchess was pregnant, and was not sleeping well due to the stress of the situation amid their move to California.

“The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried,” Markle recalls.

Harry then says, “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing.”

He then acknowledges that he cannot say for a certainty that the legal drama caused the miscarriage.

“Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don’t,” Harry says. “Bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

The prince, “I thought she was brave and courageous, but that doesn’t surprise me because she is brave and courageous.”

In 2021, a court ruled that the publisher had breached Markle’s privacy, ordering them to publish front-page apologies.