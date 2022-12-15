Prince Harry has claimed he was stopped from seeing the Queen before he and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan, who spent Christmas 2019 in Vancouver Island, spoke about the events leading up to them stepping down in the latest and final batch of episodes of their Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan”.

The Duke of Sussex recalled, “I spoke to my grandmother as well and [told her] I would love to drive up and see you. She knew that we were finding things hard, I had spoken to her many times about it,” Yahoo! reported.

Harry went on, “She said she had no plans for the week and said ‘Why don’t you come up and have tea, stay the night, you and Meghan?'”

However, before travelling from Vancouver to London, U.K. in early January 2020, Harry said they were then told that the Queen was now busy and they couldn’t see her.

Harry said, “Wow. Well that’s the opposite of what she told me.”

The Duke explained how he then spoke to his grandmother, who told him: “Yes, I didn’t know I was busy, I’m told that I’m busy, I’ve actually been told I’m busy all week.”

He added: “I was like, ‘wow.'”

Meghan shared: “I remember looking at H and thinking ‘My gosh. This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict because they’re blocking you from seeing the Queen, but what they’re really doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother.'”

Elsewhere in the episodes, Harry discussed that “Sandringham Summit” meeting, Meghan’s miscarriage, his relationship with William, and more.

The final three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” are now on Netflix.