Some people in the U.K. really appreciate Meghan Markle.

In the new volume of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan”, the Duchess of Sussex shares an experience she had on her flight back to Canada after deciding to leave the U.K.

During the flight, a member of the cabin crew went up to her to thank her for all she had done as a member of the royal family.

“He took his hat off and I just remember looking at him,” Markle recalls, appearing emotional. “And he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country.'”

Markle continues, “It was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice. Not for my own country, for this country. It’s not mine.”

When she finally landed, she says she “collapsed” in the arms of a security guard.

“‘I was like, ‘I tried so hard!’ And he was like, ‘I know you did. I know you did Ma’am. I know you did,'” she says.

Finally, Markle adds, “And that’s the piece that’s so triggering because it still wasn’t good enough and you still don’t fit in.”

At the time, she and Prince Harry were in the process of exiting the royal family in an official capacity, with the Duke staying back in the U.K. while he ironed out the details and Markle reunited with their son, Archie.