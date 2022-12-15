Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about that Oprah Winfrey interview during the final episodes of their tell-all Netflix documentary, which aired Thursday.

The couple hit headlines after sitting down with Oprah for the chat that aired in March 2021, after they stepped down as senior royals the March prior to that.

After Harry and Meghan made multiple accusations in the interview, including that one unnamed family member had commented on Archie’s skin colour, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen insisting that “some recollections may vary” but added the Sussexes would “always be much loved family members.”

Buckingham Palace have just released a statement: pic.twitter.com/JzlYvef4Wn — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2021

During the final episode of “Harry & Meghan”, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen reading out the statement while on the phone to their friend Tyler Perry, the Daily Mail reported.

She then said as Harry showed her his phone, “What am I looking at? Wow. H just got a text from his brother.”

After Meghan got off the phone, Harry then put his arms above his head and said: “I wish I knew what to do,” before his wife hugged him.

Elsewhere in the episode, Meghan recalled of that Oprah chat, “Oprah had originally reached out to us through the communications director when we were at Kensington Palace.

“There was excitement. I remember that.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Moment Prince William Screamed And Shouted At Him When Talking About Royal Exit

Harry explained, “We were here for a year until we actually did it. And sitting down with Oprah was a reaction to what had happened that year.”

Meghan added: “The more distance that came between us having a smaller role with the institution and coming over here, the more of a vacuum was being built, and people just genuinely didn’t understand why we left.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Discusses Being ‘Blocked’ From Seeing The Queen: ‘She Knew That We Were Finding Things Hard’

“We thought that was the beginning of our year of transition which turns out was anything but a transition. It was just a beating,” Harry told the camera.

The Duke added after a discussion on those bullying claims against Meghan and how they were conveniently released just before the Oprah chat: “I can’t think what my mum went through all those years ago by herself. To see this institutional gaslighting that happens… it’s extraordinary.

“And that’s why everything that’s happened to us was always going to happen to us. Because if you speak truth to power, that’s how they respond.”