Prince Harry discussed his relationship with his brother Prince William in episode 4 of his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

During the tell-all ep, Harry spoke about a story that was released at the time of that “Sandringham Summit” meeting that included a joint statement from him and William rubbishing rumours that the then-Duke of Cambridge had “bullied” Harry and Meghan out of the family.

Harry insisted he never got asked to comment, telling the camera: “Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.

“I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that.”

Harry then said of the press, “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting, of sorts. So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle. So the offices end up working against each other,” People reported.

Harry stated that there is a “weird understanding, or acceptance, that happens,” where “you can always say, ‘I didn’t know about this,’ or, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. This would never happen. Are you suggesting that I condone this?’ It’s like, ‘No, but what I am asking is, ‘Have you done anything to stop it?’ And the answer is no.”

The Duke went on, “William and I both saw what happened in our dad [King Charles III]’s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office.”

Harry said he “would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading.”

“To see my brother’s office copy — the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do — that was heartbreaking,” he continued.

Harry also mentioned there was “this wedge created between myself and my brother so he is now on the institution side. Part of that, I get. That is his inheritance. To some extent that is already engrained in him, that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution.”

According to Yahoo!, Harry also spoke about returning to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

He admitted, “It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that I’m probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology.”