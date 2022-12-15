More details are emerging about the tragic passing of DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said that the “So You Think You Can Dance” star’s wife, Allison Holker, told them he’d left home unexpectedly before his death.

On Tuesday, Boss was found dead at an Inn in Encino, Cal., with his death being ruled a suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TMZ reported that Holker had gone to a brand of the LAPD to report her husband missing, telling them that Boss has simply left their house, without any precipitating argument or apparent issue.

She also said that he was not answering any of her calls.

Police accompanied Holker back to her home, and checked around the property for any clues as to Boss’ whereabouts.

With Holker being insistent that Boss’ behaviour was seriously out of character, police had considered listing him as a “critical missing persons” case, but shortly afterward, the 911 call about the shooting had come in.

TMZ also spoke with staff at the motel, who said that Boss had checked in on Monday morning for a single night, and that he didn’t seem visibly upset. His body was discovered after the 911 call, and his failure to check out on time.

Boss was 40-years-old.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.