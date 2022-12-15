Click to share this via email

Trevor Noah is coming back.

On Thursday, it was announced that the comedian will return to host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for the third year in a row.

Well, well, well, @Trevornoah we meet again! 😉 Music's Biggest Night, here we come. Don't miss the #GRAMMYs, February 5th on CBS. pic.twitter.com/MYDCuSaHMC — CBS (@CBS) December 15, 2022

Noah previously led the Grammys through its socially distanced ceremony during the COVID pandemic in 2021, along with 2022’s gala.

Nominations for the Grammys were announced last month, with artists like Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Coldplay and more competing in top categories.

In September, Noah announced that he would be stepping down from his role as host of “The Daily Show” after seven years. His final episode aired Dec. 8, with Comedy Central planning weekly guest hosts to take over.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.