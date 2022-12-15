Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ grandfather Eddy has spoken out about the DJ’s tragic death at age 40.

Tributes poured in from around the world on Wednesday after it was revealed that Stephen had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Eddy, 84, told DailyMail.com: “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion.

“He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.

“He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody’s lives. We’re completely devastated right now.

“All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we’re hurting tremendously.”

Stephen had taken to Instagram to wish Eddy a happy birthday just five days ago, posting:

Eddy, who has travelled to California from Arizona to be with family at this tragic time, continued, “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says ‘I love you Dad-Dad.’ Our question is why? Where did it come from?”

ET previously confirmed that Stephen checked in to the Oak Tree Inn in L.A. on Monday, Dec. 12. When he didn’t check out at 11 a.m. the next morning, housekeeping and management knocked on his door “repeatedly.” When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on floor and immediately called the police.

The hip hop dancer first starred on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” in 2014, where he served as the DJ up until the show ended in May 2022.

He became an executive producer on the popular daytime series in 2020.

Before that, his big break in showbiz came in 2008 when he appeared as a runner-up on “So You Think Can Dance.” From there, he took on some acting roles that showed off his dance skills, including starring in the “Step Up” film franchise and “Magic Mike XXL”.

He also hosted various reality shows, like “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” alongside his wife Allison Holker.

Stephen and Allison, a former pro-dancer on “Dancing With The Stars”, had a huge online fan base, especially on TikTok and Instagram, where they frequently shared inspiring dance videos.

The couple just celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary on Saturday. They tied the knot in 2013 and had three kids together.