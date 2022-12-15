TLC’s newest reality endeavour “MILF Manor” follows eight ‘hot moms’ and their thirsty desires for younger men.

People exclusively shared the trailer for TLC’s upcoming reality series “MILF Manor“, which revolves around “eight confident and strong-minded women [who] leave home for the chance to find love.”

These women want a younger flame to spice up their lives, with one of the love-seeking cast members of the show stating: “Young men have much more energy, they think outside of the box. I want that.”

Another woman explains her reasons for joining the show: “I was married for 14 years. I want to get a chance to do me a little.”

The MILFs range in age from 40 to 60 years old. These include a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from L.A., a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, and a spontaneous 50-year-old “disco mommy” from Orange County.

The show will be broken up into a series of challenges each episode which will test the true love and loyalty of the women and their potential mates.

The teaser ends with a twist, one that is still unknown to the audience until the premiere. As the young men reveal themselves to the women for the first time, a flurry of shocked reactions emit from the women as one contestant concludes: “Things just got real.”

“MILF Manor” premieres Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.