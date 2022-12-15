The Weeknd is being recognized as a Canadian humanitarian.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is being rewarded for his longstanding commitment to charitable initiatives with the 2022 CMW Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. The award is presented to a Canadian artist, duo or group, in recognition of their social activism and benevolent support of humanitarian interests and causes.

READ MORE: The Weeknd & Drake Boycott 2023 Grammys, Refuse To Submit Albums For Award Consideration

As a recipient of this award, The Slaight Family Foundation will make a $50,000 donation towards a charity of Abel’s choosing.

The Weeknd was clearly moved by receiving the reward, stating: “This a Canadian award sits deep with me. Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honour to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me.”

READ MORE: The Weeknd Spends Time Before Show With Young Fan Battling Cancer

In the past couple years alone, Abel “The Weeknd’ Tesfaye has donated over $8.3 million to important causes, including the BLM Global Live Network, COVID-19 relief and the UN Food Programme. In 2021, Tesfaye was honoured with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the inaugural Music in Action Awards.