Rebel Wilson speaks candidly about motherhood in a new interview with NBC News’ “Today“.

The actress surprised fans in November after announcing she’d welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Royce Lillian via surrogacy.

While speaking to Maria Shriver, Wilson gushes about the moment becoming a parent changed her life: “You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from — from that moment on, you’re just like — it was just, like, amazing and so emotional.”

She adds of the obstacles that being a mother brings, “It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and — you know, I’m, like, the breadwinner of my family — I like to think.

“So it’s really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wilson also talks about her new movie “The Almond and the Seahorse”, and how it led to her finding her partner Ramona Agruma.

“I’d never kissed a woman before,” Wilson says, referencing a scene in which she shares a kiss with actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

“It kind of led to this kind of discovery — which led to my awesome partner Ramona. I might not have been open to that if I hadn’t done the emotional work.”

Wilson revealed she was dating Agruma in June, captioning a pic of the pair: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”