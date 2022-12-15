The Duchess of Sussex wasn’t expecting a text from Beyonce.

In the sixth episode of volume 2 of “Harry and Meghan”, which hit Netflix Thursday, it was revealed that Beyonce has a soft spot for Meghan Markle. She wasn’t exactly awaiting a text from Grammy-award winning artist Beyonce Knowles after Harry’s controversial interview with Oprah in March 2021, but that is what she received.

“Beyoncé just texted” said the Duchess as Harry understandably gasped.

“Just checking in,” she read the message with a smile. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am!”

“Go and call her,” the Duke suggested. “No, it’s okay,” his wife replied. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Beyonce publicly admired Markle on Instagram at the premiere of “The Lion King” in 2019 with a heartfelt caption stating: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership.” The caption finished with: “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”