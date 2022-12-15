Buckingham Palace appears to be a leaky ship.

In the new episodes of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan”, Prince Harry shares his belief that his and Meghan Markle’s plan to move to Canada in 2020 was leaked by the palace.

“It became clear that the institution leaked the fact that we were gonna be moving back to Canada,” he says.

The Duke of Sussex explains in the documentary that the “giveaway” was when contents of a letter he’d sent to Kind Charles that January showed up in the press.

The couple’s earlier plan to move to South Africa had already been leaked, so he had been hesitant about putting the Canada plans in writing, though he did end up emailing his father.

“He said, ‘I can’t do anything unless you put it in writing.’ So I put it in writing,” Harry recalls. “I sent him emails on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of January. In one of those, I mentioned that if this wasn’t gonna work out, then we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be.”

Just five days later, the detail about relinquishing the titles appeared in the tabloids.

“That was the giveaway,” Harry says. “I was like, ‘Wow. Our story, our lives, literally got taken from underneath us.’”

The couple did end up stepping back as senior members of the royal family, though they have held onto their Duke and Duchess titles.