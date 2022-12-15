Tyler Perry is opening up about his past suicide attempts while paying tribute to the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The dancer, producer and actor died on Tuesday, shocking his family, friends and fans. He was 40 years old.

“I’ve only met [Boss] a couple of times, but he always full of life and seemed like such a light,” Perry said in a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday.

The director and filmmaker admitted that he had tried to die by suicide “a couple of times” when he was in a dark place.

“I didn’t think it would get any better. I had endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse. It was all so hard to just move through I thought the only way to make this better, this pain to go away is by ending my life,” he said, urging viewers who are going through similar experiences to reach out to someone. “Had any of those attempts happened, I would have missed the best part of my life.”

Perry also explained that feeling as though his pain was for a greater purpose helped him persevere during his difficult time. “My life now, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Life is full of joy, love. Things I never thought I’d get to,” he shared. “If you are a person who is considering suicide, ending your life and you’ve already been through a lot of hell, please, please, please think about what the other side could be. It could be amazing. And you would miss the best part of it going through the darkness. Don’t let the darkness stop you from getting to this incredible place of light.”

Perry added that he’s a living witness that things can get better. “I’m so glad my attempts didn’t work,” he said.

The world was introduced to Boss in 2008, when he competed and became the runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance”. Boss also appeared on the big screen alongside Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike XXL”.