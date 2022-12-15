The royals are already feeling the holiday spirit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted attending the annual Westminster Abbey Christmas concert with their two children in tow. The couple have made it to the show for the second year in a row, with the Princess of Wales taking a personal part in the festivities.

She was elegant in a burgundy gown with matching heels as she approached the venue, her hair styled in soft waves over her shoulder.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Says Move To Canada Was Leaked By The Palace

Kate Middleton – Photo: James Whatling / MEGA

Her family was equally resplendent with Prince William donning a matching, navy-blue, long coat with his son, Prince George.

Princess Charlotte was her mother’s spitting image as she also matched her with a similar double-breasted coat.

Prince William and Kate Middleton – Photo: James Whatling / MEGA

HRH The Princess of Wales greets HRH The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive at Westminster Abbey for tonight’s carol service. #RoyalCarols #TogetherAtChristmas pic.twitter.com/ZIbODw3ua5 — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) December 15, 2022

Middleton served as the host for the event as she did for the inaugural concert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales weren’t the only royals in attendance.

People reports King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the show. Other royal family members present included Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman and Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Tom Kingston.

Preparations are being made for tonight’s Royal Carols: Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, which will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring.#RoyalCarols#TogetherAtChristmas pic.twitter.com/GJMarZMQ8w — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) December 15, 2022

The event was made special by the fact it was also being held in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s memory as she died in September this year.

It celebrated her principles of empathy, compassion and support. “These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the U.K. in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them,” the palace stated previously.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Shares The ‘Heartbreaking’ Thing About His Relationship With Prince William, Says He Doesn’t Think He’ll Ever Get A ‘Genuine Apology’ From Royals

A source close to the royals said the idea for the annual event came from Middleton’s love of music.

“Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns,” said the royal source. “She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom’s performance in this way.”

The concert will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.