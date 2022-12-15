Rihanna’s latest personal mission is “redefining sexy.”

The 34-year-old singer-turned-designer aims to “push boundaries” to make her Savage X Fenty line one of the top-tier collections.

The beauty mogul recently hosted a fashion show outdoors in California’s Simi Valley, which she told OK! Magazine this week was a purposeful attempt to challenge herself.

Rihanna struts her stuff hosting the 2022 Savage x Fenty show, which also featured appearances by a slew of other celebrity appearances. — Photo: Dennis Leupold

“We are always challenging ourselves, challenging tradition and finding new ways of redefining sexy,” she told the outlet.

“It’s fun because the Savage show is not really just a fashion show, it’s an experience,” said the new mom who modeled lingerie at the event which featured models Irina Shayk and Cara Delevingne.

Rihanna, who is no stranger to challenging beauty conventions, further told OK Magazine: “I wanted to do something dynamic, ridiculous, obnoxious and almost impossible, because I love a challenge.”

Much of the challenge of the fashion show came from the sheer size and scale of the location, which only fueled Fenty’s passions: “I just like to work harder for some weird reason” said Rihanna. “But we did it, we pulled it off. We have an amazing team and an amazing production.”