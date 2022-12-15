James Marsden, Al Pacino and Marcia Gay Harden are among those starring in the upcoming Michael-Keaton directed flick “Knox Goes Away”.

Filming was said to have recently wrapped on the eagerly anticipated project, which also stars Suzy Nakamura, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, John Hoogenakker and Lela Loren, Deadline reports.

The film follows “a contract killer who was diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia [and] has an opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son.”

READ MORE: Beverly D’Angelo Says Her Ex-Husband Divorced Her So She Could Be With Al Pacino

Keaton plays John Knox, the contract killer, in the movie, with Marsden taking on the role of his estranged adult son.

Gregory Poirier has written the script, with the film being produced by Brookstreet’s Trevor Mathews and Nick Gordon, as well as Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta, and Keaton.

READ MORE: Al Pacino Declares ‘I Don’t Play A Whole Lot Of Video Games’ During Surprise Appearance At Game Awards

“Original noir thrillers like this are a rarity nowadays, so as producers, and movie lovers, we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this project,” Brookstreet and Sugar23 said in a statement.

“With Michael Keaton both behind and in front of the camera, combined with the rest of our gifted cast and crew, the audience is in for a real treat.”