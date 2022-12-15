Henry Cavill’s fans have his back.

Twitter is rallying behind the actor after it was announced he would not be reprising his role as Superman.

Cavill played the caped crusader in several of DC’s films including 2013’s “Man of Steel” and even as recently as 2022’s “Black Adam” in a cameo. After announcing his return to the role in October, he revealed just yesterday he would not be part of the cinematic universe moving forward.

Fans were distraught by the news and have since championed the actor as their Superman forever on social media.

READ MORE: James Gunn On ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Cancellation And DC’s Future: ‘Can’t Make Everyone Happy’

“No SUPERMAN film will ever touch MAN OF STEEL. I’m open to this happening & maybe it will one day decades from now. But nope,” wrote one Twitter user.

No SUPERMAN film will ever touch MAN OF STEEL. I’m open to this happening & maybe it will one day decades from now. But nope. MAN OF STEEL is a masterpiece. Go talk your shit to a wall. pic.twitter.com/tHsxWMT7tn — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) December 15, 2022

Others blamed Warner Brothers for taking away the perfect actor for the role.

“Warner Brothers is the most idiotic 🎥 company of entertainment you literally had an actor who looks like and a can act like the most comic accurate Superman and you literally wasted him you can’t make this up. #FireJamesGunn #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #BringBackZackSnyder,” one tweeted.

Warner Brothers is the most idiotic 🎥 company of entertainment you literally had an actor who looks like and a can act like the most comic accurate Superman and you literally wasted him you can't make this up. #FireJamesGunn #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #BringBackZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/QQtRzrl83K — @Brandon Hero Guy Robinson (@ab0a2e8604b549f) December 15, 2022

The timing of Cavill’s departure from the role was also unfortunate as he recently abandoned his post as the titular character in Netflix’s popular series “The Witcher” with Liam Hemsworth replacing him in the role.

“Henry Cavill loved ‘The Witcher’ but he clearly wanted the studio to respect the book material and it must have disappointed him to see them mock it. He ended up eventually leaving it behind for Superman only for DC to drop him again within 2 months. This man deserved better,” argued one outraged Twitter user.

READ MORE: Asher Angel Reacts To DC Studios’ New Co-Heads James Gunn And Peter Safran: ‘It Was Bound To Happen’

Henry Cavill loved The Witcher but he clearly wanted the studio to respect the book material and it must have disappointed him to see them mock it. He ended up eventually leaving it behind for Superman only for DC to drop him again within 2 months. This man deserved better. pic.twitter.com/rkEr2uFTV4 — Maku (@TropicalMaku) December 15, 2022

Despite the complaints and blame, most fans were just grateful for the time the actor occupied the role and thanked him for the passion he brought to the role.

One fan wrote, “Henry Cavil is simply the greatest live action Superman. One of the greatest castings of all time, and extremely passionate. I guess we didn’t deserve him, but I appreciate the time we had with him, and he will always be MY Superman. #ThankYouHenryCavill”.

Henry Cavil is simply the greatest live action Superman. One of the greatest castings of all time, and extremely passionate. I guess we didn’t deserve him, but I appreciate the time we had with him, and he will always be MY Superman. #ThankYouHenryCavill pic.twitter.com/ZeRu1B0P7g — God (@leoisthejoker) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill. Our Superman. Thank you. You will always be one of the best of the best. pic.twitter.com/ugqbVvE2VH — Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) December 15, 2022

In his announcement post, the actor was also grieving the loss of the role, but wanted to inspire his fans to remember what Superman stood for.

READ MORE: James Gunn Says DC Universe Will ‘Most Definitely’ Be Connected Across Movies And TV Shows

“For those who have been by my side through the years…..we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around,” he wrote. “Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”