“Sister Wives” stars Meri and Kody Brown are calling it quits after 32 years together; 24 of which they were legally married.

People obtained a sneak peek of the first “Sister Wives: One on One”, which sees Meri confirm the breakup.

Kody says in a clip shown on the show: “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” confirming he didn’t see the pair as married. Meri watched on during her chat with host Sukanya Krishnan.

Meri responds, “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’

“Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Christine and Kody confirmed their split in November 2021 after being married for more than 25 years.

Meri continues of Kody, “Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying.

“You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married.'”

Meri goes on, “I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’ And he said, ‘No I don’t want to address it. I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.'”

The reality TV star is then asked, “Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?” to which she replies, “Well, he’s already made the decision. You just saw him say that.”

Meri adds of a possible reconciliation, “I would. I definitely would. But I don’t think that he’s interested.”

Meri and Kody married in 1990, before divorcing in 2014, so he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn. The pair continued to have a spiritual union.

Meri and Kody aren’t the only ones parting ways, with a recently-released “One on One” special trailer confirming he and Janelle were also breaking up after marrying in 1993.