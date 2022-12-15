Kim Kardashian is proud of her nephew.

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick celebrated his 13th birthday and his loving aunt took to her Instagram Story to congratulate him.

“The day has come where you’re taller then me now,” Kim wrote, along with a rare photo of Mason. “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years 🤍 Happy Birthday.”

Mason Disick – Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the photo, Mason and Kim stand back-to-back to show that the 13-year-old in fact has grown taller than his aunt.

Mason celebrated his birthday along with little brother Reign, who turned 8 the same day.

Kourtney and ex Scott Disick also share 10-year-old daughter Penelope.

Kim has shown her love for Mason before. Last year, she shared a text exchange with her nephew when he expressed concern over his cousin North’s safety when she joined TikTok.

“Hi, I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” he wrote.

He continued, “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Kim captioned the post, “Now Mason is so mature! An insightful king.”