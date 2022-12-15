The official cause of death for Stephen “tWitch” Boss has been listed as suicide. The document obtained by ET reveals that the former DJ and producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 40.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner tells ET, “The autopsy occurred yesterday. Toxicology is pending.”

Boss was found dead inside of a motel room on Tuesday. ET confirmed that Boss checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Monday, which was located less than a mile from his home. When he didn’t check out at 11 a.m. PT the next morning, housekeeping and management knocked on his door “repeatedly.” When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on the floor and immediately called the police.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations told ET, “On Dec. 13, 2022 at around 11:20 a.m., West Valley Division officers responded to an ‘Ambulance Death Investigation’ radio call at a motel. Investigators determined that the decedent died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and there were no signs of foul play. The case was handed over to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.”

Boss’ death was also confirmed in a statement to ET by his wife, Allison Holker.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Holker concluded. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Boss is survived by Holker and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, Zaia, 3.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

