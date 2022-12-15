Click to share this via email

Grief can bring people together.

On Thursday, the trailer dropped for director Zach Braff’s new film “A Good Person”, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman.

Photo: MGM

“Daniel (Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life,” the official description reads.

“As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.”

Photo: Jeong Park / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse at the emotional performances from both Freeman and Pugh, as well as some of the humour.

“I got one of those audiobooks about how to talk to a teen,” Freeman says at one point.

“How’s that working out,” Pugh asks, to which he responds, “I’m in way over my head.”

Photo: Jeong Park / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Written and directed by Braff, the film also stars Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche and Celeste O’Connor.

Photo: Jeong Park / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

“A Good Person” opens in select theatres March 24, 2023, and opens everywhere March 31.