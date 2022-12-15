Lizzo is speaking out once again on how “hurtful” it is when critics state that her music is intended for a White audience.

“[It’s] very hurtful, only because I am a Black woman, and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am, and diminishes that — which I think is really hurtful,” the “About Damn Time” singer said earlier this week on “The Howard Stern Show” while chatting about how her new HBO Max documentary “Love, Lizzo” touches on the critiques she receives.

READ MORE: Lizzo Receives People’s Champion Award From Her Mom At 2022 People’s Choice Awards: ‘Lizzo Has Literally Saved Lives’

“And then, on the other end, it’s like, I’m making funky, soulful, feel-good music that is so similar to a lot of Black music, that was made for Black people in the ’70s and ’80s,” she continued. “On top of that, my message is literally for everybody, in any body. I don’t try to gatekeep my message from people.”

“I feel like a lot of people, truthfully, don’t get me, which is why I wanted to do this documentary,” she added.

READ MORE: Lizzo Tells Her Story In Trailer For New Documentary ‘Love, Lizzo’

The 34-year-old musician recalled thinking, “‘I feel like y’all don’t understand me, y’all don’t know where I came from,’ and now I don’t want to answer no more questions about this s**t. I want to show the world who I am.”

In October, Lizzo clapped back at haters who accused her of making music for a “white audience” and for contributing to the “sexualization of women” with her social media posts and concert looks.

“Love, Lizzo” is streaming on HBO Max.