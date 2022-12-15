Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Metallica is doing their part against world hunger.

In partnership with Paramount+ and Pluto TV, the band revealed they’ll be holding a live concert “Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert” to raise money for their foundation All Within My Hands foundation.

The show will stream on both services in Canada and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Metallica Announces New ‘72 Seasons’ Album And Massive Tour

Greta Van Fleet will open for the band with a special set during the show.

The All Within My Hands foundation was established by the band in 2017 to combat food insecurity and support areas stricken by natural disasters. They also support education with their Metallica Scholars Initiative which is on its fourth year.

READ MORE: Watch Joseph Quinn Practice His Metallica Cover From ‘Stranger Things’

100% of the ticket sales will go towards the organization, along with profits from auctions and experiences related to the show.

“Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert” will air on Friday.