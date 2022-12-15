Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Your Place or Mine (2023). Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn, Ashton Kutcher as Peter.

Opposites attract in Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine”.

The streamer released first look photos for its upcoming romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

The synopsis for the film reads:

“Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

READ MORE: ‘MILF Manor’: Check Out The Trailer For TLC’s Ridiculously Thirsty New Reality Dating Show

Your Place or Mine (2023), Wesley Kimmel as Jack, Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn. – Photo: Erin Simkin / Netflix © 2022

Your Place or Mine (2023), Ashton Kutcher as Peter. – Photo: JoJo Whilden / Netflix © 2022

Your Place or Mine (2023), Jesse Williams as Theo Martin. – Photo: Erin Simkin / Netflix © 2022

The cast includes Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, with Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.

Romantic Comedy guru Aline Brosh McKenna serves as director, writer, and producer along with Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter.

“‘Your Place or Mine’ is kind of a love letter to single moms everywhere. Even if your life didn’t perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there’s hope and there’s joy, and love can still be found,” said Witherspoon.

Echoing the sentiment, McKenna called it “perfect” for Valentine’s Day.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Mentions Prince William In Latest Trailer For His And Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Netflix Documentary

“It’s perfect for Valentine’s Day, not just because it’s a love story, but really because there are a lot of different kinds of love in the movie. There’s parental love, friend love, and even love

for a city that you live in,” she explained.

“Your Place or Mine” is set for release on Feb. 10.