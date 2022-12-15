Jane Fonda is sharing the good news.

Ahead of the actress’ 85th birthday on December 21, she revealed in a new blog post shared on Thursday that she’s cancer-free.

In the post, titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!,” Fonda wrote: “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate.”

The “80 for Brady” star went on to thank everyone “who prayed and sent good thoughts my way.”

“I am confident that it played a role in the good news,” she continued. “I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

She added that “the effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally,” which she attended on Dec. 2 in Washington to fight for “a cleaner, greener, healthier world,” as per the climate emergency organization’s website, created by Fonda in collaboration with Greenpeace USA. “Thank heavens for that.”

She also shared the news on her Instagram page.

Fonda initially revealed her non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis back in September.