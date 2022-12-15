Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her beloved “pal” and sidekick,” Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, following the heartbreaking news of his death.

On Thursday, the former TV host, who starred on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” alongside Boss- the series’ then-in-house DJ and executive producer- took to Instagram to share an emotional video about what her “favourite dancer” meant to her prior to his passing.

The touching video includes clips from the first time DeGeneres met tWitch- who “always [made] her smile and laugh”- videos of them dancing together and the “fond memories” they shared.

One clip even sees a tearful Ellen say, “Whenever he’s not here, for whatever reason, it’s just different.”

In the caption of her post, shared to “The Ellen Show”‘s Instagram account, DeGeneres wrote: “Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too.”

“I’m going to be sharing some of my favourite moments with him,” she continued before encouraging fans to share their favourite moments as well with the hashtag “#ILovetWitch.”

DeGeneres initially paid tribute to Boss upon the news of his death and sent her condolences to his family.