Chelsea Handler is speaking out about the lack of women in late night television.

“Where are the women? Every head of every network should be ashamed that they haven’t given a female a talk show,” she said in a new interview with Variety.

While the former host of “Chelsea Lately” said she needs “to get back in” to the industry, she revealed that she wouldn’t be interested in taking over for James Corden, who’s leaving his “Late Late Show” on CBS next year, but is interested in taking over for Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show”.

“I don’t know if they’ve reached out to us, but I’ve had conversations with my team about both of those situations,” Handler told the publication. “James Corden’s show is like 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., so that doesn’t really interest me. I definitely would be open to talking about the Trevor Noah slot. I don’t know what their plans for it are, or if they’ve already chosen somebody who’s on the show.”

Elsewhere, Handler commented on how she felt about losing last year’s Grammy for Best Comedy Album- her first Grammy nomination- to Louis C.K., who admitted to sexual misconduct by masturbating in front of women.

“Um,” she said. “I mean, I would have preferred to lose to someone that I love a lot — like Kevin Hart.”

The comedian shared that the least C.K. could have done was taken accountability for his actions.

