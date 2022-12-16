"Yellowjackets" Season 2- (L-R): Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott and Liv Hewson as Teen Van.

“Yellowjackets” just scored an early season 3 renewal. Announced on Thursday, the news comes months ahead of the Showtime hit series’ anticipated return with season 2 on March 26, 2023.

“With ‘Yellowjacket”s runaway success in season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season 3 now,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks.

He added, “The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson], Jonathan [Lisco], eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success.”

The woods have a way of calling you back. #Yellowjackets is renewed for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/7e3LPzlBle — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) December 15, 2022

Season 2, meanwhile, is set to pick up as winter settles in the remote northern wilderness where a group of teenage soccer players have survived a harrowing plane crash and are struggling to stay alive as the elements and deep divides within the group start to challenge them.

The series also follows a smaller group of adults who were eventually rescued and are the only ones who know exactly what happened out in the woods and how they eventually got out.

“Yellowjackets” stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress among the adult cast, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell joining as series regulars and Elijah Wood recurring in season 2. The younger stars include Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson.

“Yellowjackets” season 2 premieres Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, with new episodes available to stream on the Friday before on the Showtime app.