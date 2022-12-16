It was business as usual for Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix documentary.

The final three eps of “Harry & Meghan” dropped on the streaming platform on the same day as William and Kate headed to Westminster Abbey for the Duchess’ second royal Christmas Carols service.

“Royal Carols: Together At Christmas” saw William deliver a speech about “togetherness,” quoting an extract from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 2012 Christmas message.

The late royal, who passed away at age 96 on September 8, had said that she was “always struck by the spirit of togetherness” during the holiday season, as quoted by William, the Mirror reported.

His grandmother had also said that it was a time “when we remember that God sent his only son ‘to serve, not to be served.'”

The service was dedicated to Her Majesty and the values she “demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.”

A Christmas tree was also decorated with small Paddington Bear ornaments in a sweet nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch.

William and Kate were pictured arriving at the Abbey with Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, earlier in the evening, beaming for photographers and looking adorable in matching outfits.

The service will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

A joyous evening at Westminster Abbey for the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service!

It’s thought William and Kate haven’t tuned in to Harry and Meghan’s much-talked about documentary, with sources saying earlier this week that they were having royal aides watch it instead.

In the final and last three episodes that have just been released, Harry claimed “it was terrifying” when his brother allegedly screamed and shouted at him during the “Sandringham Summit” meeting with Charles and the Queen regarding his and Meghan’s royal exit.

The Duke of Sussex also suggested the brothers previously had an agreement regarding press briefings and that it “was heartbreaking” that William had gone against that.