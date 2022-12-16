Click to share this via email

Khloé Kardashian is shutting down rumours in an unusual way.

This week, the reality star sat down to take a Vanity Fair lie detector test interview, administered by her own sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who got right down to some personal business.

“Is there anything you’d like me to ask you? To clear up any rumours?,” Kourtney said, before asking, “Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?”

Khloé quickly responded, “No, I am not. I’m really not.”

“Bravo!” Kourtney reacted, when she checked the polygraph results, to which Khloé said, “I would die if it said I was.”

Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson share two children together, 4-year-old True and a newborn baby boy.

During the interview, the tables also got turned on Kourtney, who was asked if she had any regrets about not inviting her siblings to her wedding to Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

“I do not,” Kourtney said.

Khloé also brought up the story about her sister having sex with Barker in public, asking, “Do you regret doing that?”

Kourtney responded with a simple, “Nope,” to which Khloé said, “Good for you!”