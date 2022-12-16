DJ Stephen Boss left a a message behind.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that the dancer and “Ellen” show star known as tWitch left a note at the scene where he took his own life earlier this week.

The specific contents of the note were not revealed, but sources say Boss made a vague reference to past challenges. It is not known what specific challenges he was referring to.

Police sources also told the outlet that tWitch took an Uber to the motel from his home on Monday morning before turning his phone on airplane mode so that he could not be contacted.

TMZ had previously reported that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, had gone to the police to report her husband missing, saying he had left the house unexpectedly, unprompted by any argument or other issue.

The coroner has determined that Boss died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.