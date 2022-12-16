Congratulations to Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra, who are welcoming a new baby into the world!

The 39-year-old Duchess star was met with a bundle of congratulatory comments when her partner uploaded a photo of her newborn on Instagram this Friday.

Bobby captioned the photo “Fenna Grace Kootstra”, revealing the newborn’s name.

He also made sure to include his praises to Ryan for her “strength repeatedly through the relatively lengthy delivery at home.”

After having nearly given birth to her first child in the back of a mini-cab, Katherine recently told “The Jonathan Ross Show” that she was considering having a home birth because she gives birth “quickly.”

Fenna Grace is Katherine’s third child. She shares an 18-month old son, Fred, with Koostra, and has a 12-year-old daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship.

Ryan and Kootstra re-entered into a relationship in 2019 after being apart for nearly 20 years. The comic is starring in upcoming comedy drama series “Romantic Getaway”, which will premiere on Sky in January.