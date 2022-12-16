Henry Cavill is hanging up Superman’s red cape possibly in exchange for sci-fi military gear.

Amazon is in the final talks to officially produce a series adaption of “Warhammer 40,000”, a popular sci-fi miniature war game. Cavill may potentially star in and produce the adaptation, and as a known super fan of the game who paints some of his own miniature figurines at home, it sounds right up his alley.

The news of this project comes after the heads of DC abruptly announced a new direction for Superman just a month after Cavill said he would be reprising the role.

“Warhammer 40,000” is similar to “Dungeons and Dragons”, but instead features miniature characters that move along a model-constructed battlefield. The game is set in a futuristic, barbaric dystopia where different races of dragons and demons war against each other in a decaying human civilization. Considering Cavill’s time as a monster slayer on “The Witcher”, a role he is also stepping away from, he’s more than prepared to take on this new project.

Amazon has yet to officially solidify the negotiations for “Warhammer 40,000“, so it’s not yet sure whether this will be Cavill’s next role. However, if the project gets the green light, it will surely be an ambitious and exciting project for both Cavill and the studio to take on.