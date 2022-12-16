Click to share this via email

Barbie is ready to go beyond the infinite.

On Friday, Warner Bros. debuted the first teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated “Barbie” movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The teaser opens with shots from the Stanley Kubrick classic, “2001: A Space Odyssey”, as Helen Mirren intones in a voice-over, “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls.”

In place of Kubrick’s apes, the teaser swaps in little girls playing with their dolls.

“But the dolls were always and forever… baby dolls,” Mirren continues. “Until…”

Suddenly, as the horns of Richard Strauss’ “Thus Spake Zarathustra” plays, a pair of giant plastic-looking legs appear in front of the girls.

The camera pans up to reveal Margot Robbie, as Barbie, dressed in a black-and-white striped swimsuit, who then lowers her sunglasses to wink at the audience.

As in “2001”, a girl begins smashing her baby dolls, throwing one up in the air before it cuts to the title of the movie in sparingly pink lettering.

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The teaser then flashes a series of quick clips showing co-stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae and more in the brightly-coloured plastic world.

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, and many more.

“Barbie” opens in theatres July 21, 2023.