After 25 years and over 1,000 episodes, Ash and Pikachu are bidding adieu to “Pokémon”.

The Pokémon Company announced on Friday that the series will be saying farewell to the iconic and bombastic cartoon duo.

In a surprise video on Twitter today, the series introduced two new protagonists, Liko and Roy, who will instead take over the role of “Pokémon”‘s leading duo starting in 2023.

In a press release today, the company stated, “Following Ash’s historic win as Pokémon World Champion – the culmination of his adventures spanning 25 seasons – fans can commemorate his storied journey with a collection of special episodes to conclude Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.”



“These episodes will feature fan-favourite Pokémon and characters, including Misty and Brock, and they will provide a glimpse at what the future may hold for the world’s strongest trainer in this final chapter for Ash and his Pikachu. The forthcoming special episodes not only celebrate Ash’s monumental achievement, but they also act as an expression of gratitude from Pokémon to all the fans who have joined him and his partner Pokémon Pikachu along the way.”

Sarah Natochenny, the voice actress behind Ash for the last 17 years, posted a heartfelt goodbye message commemorating her career journey with Ash and Pikachu over the years.

Natochenny ended this chapter on a positive note: “No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I’ll keep him present for all of us in every way I can.”

The final chapter in Ash and Pikachu’s story will culminate in 11 episodes, which air starting Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Japan.