Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark have broken up.

This week, People reported that, according to a source, the “Desperate Housewives” alum, 44, recently split from the 29-year-old model.

It also appears that the couple don’t follow each other on Instagram, and photos of Clark have been removed from Metcalfe’s page, though he still appears in photos on her profile.

The source said that Metcalfe decided to end the relationship after realizing that it would not be going to the next level.

Metcalfe and Carl first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in December 2020, though they were first linked romantically in August 2020.

Prior to dating Clark, Metcalfe had been engaged to Cara Santana, who he had been seeing for more than a decade at that point.

They split in 2019, though they sparked rumours of a reconciliation after being spotted together in April 2020 while living on the same property during the COVID-19 pandemic.